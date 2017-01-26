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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

26 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 26, 2017 7:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170126OTHRZKYI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2016, as attached for information:1) CRCT 2016 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement;2) CRCT 2016 Full Year Financial Results News Release; and3) CRCT 2016 Full Year Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 697,628 bytes)
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