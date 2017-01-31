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Notification Of Results Release

31 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2017 17:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG170131OTHRTMU3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2016 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 15 February 2017.CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 9.00 am on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com
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