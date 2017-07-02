News
CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 2, 2017 7:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2017
|Announcement Reference
|SG170702OTHRHNGQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.1) Presentation slides - "Next Phase of Growth" by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited2) Presentation slides by Mr Lucas Loh, CEO, CapitaLand China3) Presentation slides by Mr Jason Leow, CEO, CapitaLand Mall Asia4) Presentation slides by Mr Tan Tze Shang, Managing Director, China, Ascott