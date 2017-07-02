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CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2017

02 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 2, 2017 7:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2017
Announcement Reference SG170702OTHRHNGQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.1) Presentation slides - "Next Phase of Growth" by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited2) Presentation slides by Mr Lucas Loh, CEO, CapitaLand China3) Presentation slides by Mr Jason Leow, CEO, CapitaLand Mall Asia4) Presentation slides by Mr Tan Tze Shang, Managing Director, China, Ascott

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  1. CapitaLand (Size: 2,526,373 bytes)
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