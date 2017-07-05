News
Acquisition Of An Additional 60% Interest In QSA Group Pty Ltd
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 5, 2017 6:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of an additional 60% interest in QSA Group Pty Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG170705OTHRYAA2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.