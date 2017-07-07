News
Divestment Of 50% Stake In Laguna Garden Limited And Sims Park Pte Ltd
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 7, 2017 18:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden Limited and Sims Park Pte Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG170707OTHRU67Y
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.