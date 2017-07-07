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News

Divestment Of 50% Stake In Laguna Garden Limited And Sims Park Pte Ltd

07 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 7, 2017 18:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden Limited and Sims Park Pte Ltd
Announcement Reference SG170707OTHRU67Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 287,706 bytes)
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