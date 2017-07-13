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News

Joint Venture Between CapitaLand, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate Company To Redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park Into An Integrated Development

13 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 13, 2017 6:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Joint venture between CapitaLand, CCT and MEC to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park
Announcement Reference SG170713OTHRHDAV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 229,716 bytes)
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