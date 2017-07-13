News
Joint Venture Between CapitaLand, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate Company To Redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park Into An Integrated Development
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 13, 2017 6:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Joint venture between CapitaLand, CCT and MEC to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park
|Announcement Reference
|SG170713OTHRHDAV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.