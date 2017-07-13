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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Joint Venture With CapitaLand And Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd To Redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park Into An Integrated Development

13 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 13, 2017 6:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Joint venture with CapitaLand & MEC to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park
Announcement Reference SG170713OTHRAL7Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 174,651 bytes)
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