News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Joint Venture With CapitaLand And Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd To Redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park Into An Integrated Development
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 13, 2017 6:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Joint venture with CapitaLand & MEC to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park
|Announcement Reference
|SG170713OTHRAL7Y
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.