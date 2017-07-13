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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Asset Valuation

13 Jul 2017 Back

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  1. Announcement (Size: 200,503 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 160,457 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 198,752 bytes)
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