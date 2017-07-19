News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2017 7:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170719OTHRSZN9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017, as attached for information.1) CCT News Release - CCT's 1H 2017 DPU of 4.59 cents up 4.6% year-on-year;2) CCT 2017 Second Quarter Unaundited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) CCT 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.