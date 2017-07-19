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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

19 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2017 7:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170719OTHRSZN9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017, as attached for information.1) CCT News Release - CCT's 1H 2017 DPU of 4.59 cents up 4.6% year-on-year;2) CCT 2017 Second Quarter Unaundited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) CCT 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 159,338 bytes)
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