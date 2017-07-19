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News

Notification Of Results Release

19 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2017 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG170719OTHRJJWU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2017 will be released before the start of trading on Thursday, 3 August 2017.CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 9.00 am on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com
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