CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Revaluation Of Properties

19 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2017 19:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Revaluation of Properties
Announcement Reference SG170719OTHR16N3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 354,669 bytes)
Back to top