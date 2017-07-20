News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 20, 2017 7:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170720OTHRSL2R
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust (ART), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017, as attached for information.1) News Release - Ascott REIT's 2Q 2017 Unitholders' Distribution rises 34% to S$46.9 Million2) 2017 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2017 Financial Results