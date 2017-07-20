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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

20 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 20, 2017 7:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170720OTHRSL2R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust (ART), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017, as attached for information.1) News Release - Ascott REIT's 2Q 2017 Unitholders' Distribution rises 34% to S$46.9 Million2) 2017 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2017 Financial Results

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 326,661 bytes)
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