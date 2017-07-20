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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

20 Jul 2017 Back

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 195,794 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 504,082 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 195,794 bytes)
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