News
Ascott Residence Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
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- Announcement (Size: 195,794 bytes)
- Attachment (Size: 504,082 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments