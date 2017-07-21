News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 21, 2017 7:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170721OTHRK3MW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017, as attached for information.1) CMT 2017 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements;2) CMT 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results News Release; and3) CMT First Half 2017 Financial Results Presentation Slides.