News
Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") - Payment Of Acquisition Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In ART
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 21, 2017 17:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") - "Payment of acquisition fee by way of issue of units in ART"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170721OTHR3BDI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.