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News

Acquisition Of 80% Interest In Synergy Global Housing LLC

24 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2017 6:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC
Announcement Reference SG170724OTHRAUF0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 128,737 bytes)
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