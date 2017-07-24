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News

Presentation Slides - Acquisition Of Interests In Quest Apartment Hotels And Synergy Global Housing

24 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2017 6:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Presentation Slides - Acquisition of interests in Quest Apartment Hotels and Synergy Global Housing
Announcement Reference SG170724OTHRKTPO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,195,369 bytes)
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