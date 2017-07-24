News
Presentation Slides - Acquisition Of Interests In Quest Apartment Hotels And Synergy Global Housing
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 24, 2017 6:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Presentation Slides - Acquisition of interests in Quest Apartment Hotels and Synergy Global Housing
|Announcement Reference
|SG170724OTHRKTPO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.