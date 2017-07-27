News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 27, 2017 7:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170727OTHR8ZM8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017, as attached for information.1) CRCT 2017 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement;2) CRCT 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results News Release; and3) CRCT 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.