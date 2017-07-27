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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Divestment Of Special Purpose Vehicle Holding CapitaMall Anzhen

27 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2017 7:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLandRetailChinaTrust- Proposed divestment of special purpose vehicle holding CapitaMall Anzhen
Announcement Reference SG170727OTHRL04T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 134,725 bytes)
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