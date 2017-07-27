News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Divestment Of Special Purpose Vehicle Holding CapitaMall Anzhen
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 27, 2017 7:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLandRetailChinaTrust- Proposed divestment of special purpose vehicle holding CapitaMall Anzhen
|Announcement Reference
|SG170727OTHRL04T
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter as attached for information.