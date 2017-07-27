CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - S$350,000,000 3.08 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021

27 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2017 17:31
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 69,627 bytes)
Back to top