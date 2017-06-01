News
CapitaLand Concurrently Acquires And Divests Shanghai Office Buildings Of Value RMB4.2 Billion
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 1, 2017 7:45
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcements, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information. 1) News release - CapitaLand undertakes concurrent acquisition and divestment of Shanghai office buildings valued at RMB4.2 billion 2) Presentation slides - Proposed divestment and acquisition of two office assets in Shanghai, China 3) Announcement - Acquisition of (i) Shanghai Jingyi Industrial Co., Ltd., (ii) Shanghai Rungong Industrial Co., Ltd.; and (iii) Shanghai Runrong Industrial Co., Ltd. 4) Announcement - Divestment of Winterton Investments Limited