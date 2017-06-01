News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust: (1) Joint Collaboration Agreement (2) Award Of Contract To Related Party
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 1, 2017 18:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust: (1) Joint Collaboration Agmt (2) Award of Contract to Related Party
|Announcement Reference
|SG170601OTHRBACV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued the announcements on the above matters as attached for information.