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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust: (1) Joint Collaboration Agreement (2) Award Of Contract To Related Party

01 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 1, 2017 18:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust: (1) Joint Collaboration Agmt (2) Award of Contract to Related Party
Announcement Reference SG170601OTHRBACV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued the announcements on the above matters as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 81,283 bytes)
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