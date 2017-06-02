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News

Acquisition Of Interests In Serviced Residence Properties In China

02 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 2, 2017 18:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of interests in serviced residence properties in China
Announcement Reference SG170602OTHR1VO1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 130,165 bytes)
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