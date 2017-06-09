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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - S$175,000,000 2.5 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2017 - Cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion

09 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 9, 2017 18:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLandCommercialTrust - S$175M 2.5% CBs due 2017 - Cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion
Announcement Reference SG170609OTHRPGK4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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