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News

Establishment Of Associated Companies

13 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 13, 2017 17:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of associated companies
Announcement Reference SG170613OTHRAPH3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 131,831 bytes)
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