News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Completion Of The Sale And Contribution Of One George Street
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 20, 2017 7:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - "Completion of the sale and contribution of One George Street"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170620OTHRR7NZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.