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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Completion Of The Sale And Contribution Of One George Street

20 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 20, 2017 7:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - "Completion of the sale and contribution of One George Street"
Announcement Reference SG170620OTHRR7NZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 304,861 bytes)
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