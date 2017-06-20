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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue

20 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 20, 2017 18:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - "Use of proceeds from rights issue"
Announcement Reference SG170620OTHRP52F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 160,671 bytes)
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