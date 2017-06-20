News
Ascott Residence Trust - Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 20, 2017 18:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - "Use of proceeds from rights issue"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170620OTHRP52F
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.