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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Xin Yue Property (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

22 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 22, 2017 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, Xin Yue Property (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG170622OTHR5RZ1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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