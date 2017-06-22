News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - S$175,000,000 2.5 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2017 - Cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 22, 2017 18:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLandCommercialTrust - S$175M 2.5% CBs due 2017 - Cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion
|Announcement Reference
|SG170622OTHRD44Q
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.