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News

Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited

28 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2017 18:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sale of entire 100% equity interest in Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited
Announcement Reference SG170628OTHRAWPC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 124,436 bytes)
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