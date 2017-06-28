News
Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2017 18:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Sale of entire 100% equity interest in Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG170628OTHRAWPC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.