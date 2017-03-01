News
Seoul And Tokyo Non-Deal Roadshow (27 February - 1 March 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 24, 2017 17:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Seoul and Tokyo Non-Deal Roadshow (27 February - 1 March 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170224OTHRU9X8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.