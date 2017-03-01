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News

CCT, CMT, CRCT And ART - Transfer Of Units Under Restricted Unit Plan

01 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 1, 2017 20:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT, CMT, CRCT and ART - Transfer of units under Restricted Unit Plan
Announcement Reference SG170301OTHR14OZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust), CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust) and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (manager of Ascott Residence Trust), have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CCT (Size: 66,872 bytes)
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