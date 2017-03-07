CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Citi 2017 Global Property CEO Conference, Florida (6 - 7 March 2017)

07 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 3, 2017 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Citi 2017 Global Property CEO Conference, Florida (6 - 7 March 2017)
Announcement Reference SG170303OTHR5UPQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 10,172,674 bytes)
Back to top