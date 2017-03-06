News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Audited Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2017 21:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170306OTHRLX1O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information:(i) Announcement(ii) Audited Financial Statements of Ascott Residence Trust Group FY2016