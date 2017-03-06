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Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Audited Full Yearly Results

06 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2017 21:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170306OTHRLX1O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information:(i) Announcement(ii) Audited Financial Statements of Ascott Residence Trust Group FY2016

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  1. Announcement (Size: 183,503 bytes)
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