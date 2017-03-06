News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of Interests in Serviced Residence Properties In Germany
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2017 22:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AscottResidenceTrust - Proposed acquisition of interests in serviced residence properties in Germany
|Announcement Reference
|SG170306OTHR2RW5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.