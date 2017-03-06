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News

Ascott REIT Launches S$442.7 Million Rights Issue To Acquire Its First Frankfurt Property And Expand In Hamburg And Singapore

06 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2017 22:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AscottReit launches S$442.7M rights issue to acquire 1st Frankfurt property&expand in Hamburg&S'pore
Announcement Reference SG170306OTHRHTJQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 166,143 bytes)
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