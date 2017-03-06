News
Ascott REIT Launches S$442.7 Million Rights Issue To Acquire Its First Frankfurt Property And Expand In Hamburg And Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2017 22:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AscottReit launches S$442.7M rights issue to acquire 1st Frankfurt property&expand in Hamburg&S'pore
|Announcement Reference
|SG170306OTHRHTJQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.