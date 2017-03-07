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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT") - Additional Issuance And Listing Of New CMMT Units

07 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 7, 2017 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT") - Additional Issuance and Listing of New CMMT Units
Announcement Reference SG170307OTHR4H7K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,409 bytes)
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