News
Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation Slides On Proposed Acquisitions Of Serviced Residence Properties
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 8, 2017 7:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust-Presentation slides on proposed acquisitions of serviced residence properties
|Announcement Reference
|SG170308OTHR4D9F
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.