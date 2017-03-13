News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of S$100M Fixed Rate Notes Pursuant To The S$2.5B MTN Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 13, 2017 17:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance of S$100m fixed rate notes pursuant to the S$2.5b MTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG170313OTHRUYL5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.