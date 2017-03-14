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Ascott Residence Trust - Lodgement And Despatch Of Offer Information Statement

14 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 14, 2017 20:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - "Lodgement and despatch of offer information statement"
Announcement Reference SG170314OTHRI026
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 328,123 bytes)
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