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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Establishment Of EMTN Programme Of RCS Trust

22 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 22, 2017 23:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Establishment of EMTN Programme of RCS Trust
Announcement Reference SG170322OTHR1E5E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 82,432 bytes)
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