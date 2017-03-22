News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Establishment Of EMTN Programme Of RCS Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 22, 2017 23:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Establishment of EMTN Programme of RCS Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG170322OTHR1E5E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.