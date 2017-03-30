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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For The AGM Held On 30 March 2017

30 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 30, 2017 18:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for the AGM held on 30 March 2017
Announcement Reference SG170330OTHRW0BU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,242,111 bytes)
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