News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For The AGM Held On 30 March 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 30, 2017 18:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for the AGM held on 30 March 2017
|Announcement Reference
|SG170330OTHRW0BU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.