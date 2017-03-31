CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Annual Reports and Related Documents

31 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 31, 2017 7:14
Status New
Announcement Reference SG170331OTHRGAVS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Annual Report 2016 and Letter to Shareholders dated 31 March 2017 issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.

Attachments

  1. Annual Report (Size: 5,296,634 bytes)
Back to top