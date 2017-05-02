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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - One George Street

02 May 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 2, 2017 6:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - "One George Street"
Announcement Reference SG170502OTHRHWJN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 146,727 bytes)
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