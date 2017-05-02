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News

Completion Of Divestment Of Serviced Residence Properties To Ascott Residence Trust

02 May 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 2, 2017 18:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of divestment of serviced residence properties to Ascott Residence Trust
Announcement Reference SG170502OTHR66VL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 202,000 bytes)
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