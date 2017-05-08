News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment Of Directors' Fees By Way Of Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 8, 2017 17:45
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.