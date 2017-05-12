News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (10 - 12 May 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 9, 2017 18:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - "Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (10-12 May 2017)"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170509OTHRFVQO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.