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Presentation Slides - dbAccess Asia Conference 2017, Singapore (15 May 2017)

15 May 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 12, 2017 18:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Presentation Slides - "dbAccess Asia Conference 2017, Singapore (15 May 2017)"
Announcement Reference SG170512OTHR32U0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,719,265 bytes)
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