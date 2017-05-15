News
Presentation Slides - dbAccess Asia Conference 2017, Singapore (15 May 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 12, 2017 18:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Presentation Slides - "dbAccess Asia Conference 2017, Singapore (15 May 2017)"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170512OTHR32U0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.