News
Establishment Of Associated Company 广州市境新健康医疗产业运营有限公司 Guangzhou New Boundary Healthcare And Medical Industry Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 19, 2017 17:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of associated company, Guangzhou New Boundary Healthcare & Medical Industry Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG170519OTHRLYEM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.