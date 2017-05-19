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News

Establishment Of Associated Company 广州市境新健康医疗产业运营有限公司 Guangzhou New Boundary Healthcare And Medical Industry Co., Ltd.

19 May 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 19, 2017 17:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of associated company, Guangzhou New Boundary Healthcare & Medical Industry Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG170519OTHRLYEM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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