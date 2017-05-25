News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Citi ASEAN C-Suite Investor Conference 2017, Singapore (25 May 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 24, 2017 18:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - "Citi ASEAN C-Suite Investor Conference 2017, Singapore (25 May 2017)"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170524OTHR207M
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.